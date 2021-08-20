 Skip to main content
Services for Aug. 23
Sister Susan Pohl — 10:30 a.m. at St. Martins Monastery Chapel in Rapid City

Judith Rademacher — 10 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Hermosa

