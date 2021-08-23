 Skip to main content
Services for Aug. 24
Services for Aug. 24

Kenneth L. "Kenny" Banik — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Natalie Chasing Bear — 10 a.m. at Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Robert E. Chleborad — 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Virginia Michals-Dedrick — 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Spearfish

