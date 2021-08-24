 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Aug. 25
0 entries

Services for Aug. 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Everett 'Joe' Garner — 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Beth Yuill — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News