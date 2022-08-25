 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Aug. 26

Edwin R. Bossman — 9:30 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Vern Kenneth Ellison — 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Danny Ray Porter — 5-6 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Dr. Richard I. Porter — 1 p.m. at Rotunda at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Bruce Allen Skyberg — 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Joann Van Tassel — 10 a.m. at United Church in Philip

Ellen Jane (Dunn) Waldner — 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Nina Ramona Whalin — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

