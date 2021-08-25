 Skip to main content
Services for Aug. 26
Warren A. Albertson — 10:30 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

LaVonne Anderson — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Wall

Yupin S. Dominick — 2:30 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City

Sheila Lerew — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Daniel E. Lomelin — 9 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

