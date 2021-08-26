 Skip to main content
Services for Aug. 27
Rhea Dump — 11:30 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

William L. Dunlap — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Rita Gossman — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Darwin Jensen — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

John Van Rooyen — 11 a.m. at Masonic Cemetery in Philip

Jerry Wells — 2 p.m. at Austin Auditorium, Newell High School

