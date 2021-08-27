 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Aug. 28
0 entries

Services for Aug. 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Florence Dean — 1 p.m. at American Legion Hall in Philip

Ralph Gebes — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip

Chet Gerry — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Margrethe D. Mason — 10 a.m. at Case Auditorium in Hot Springs

Casey M. Sorenson — 2 p.m. at Moose Lodge in Rapid City

Carv S. Thompson — 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Faith

Virginia R. Weber — 1 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church in Spearfish

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News