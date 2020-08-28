Services for Aug. 28

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brandon American Horse — 2 p.m. at the American Horse residence in Gordon, Neb.

William "Bill" Donovan — 10 a.m. at the Old Storybook Island Shelter in Rapid City

Ken Gifford — 1 p.m. live-streaming at Kirk Funeral Home website

Shorty Woitte — 11 a.m. at the Midland School Gym

Brandon Wounded Arrow — 2 p.m. at the Brenda Wounded Arrow residence in Batesland