Services for Aug. 29
Services for Aug. 29

Scott S. Cameron — 6 p.m. at 1887 Bank Manor in Custer

Alice Grooms — 1 p.m. at the Interior Community Center

Charlotte J. Johnson — 2:30 p.m. at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche

Keith Kills Straight — 3:30 p.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Cemetery near Kyle

Chad A. Kusser — 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont

Claudia A. Scovel — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Marvin J. Stevens — 2 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Susan D. Willard — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

