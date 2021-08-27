 Skip to main content
Services for Aug. 30
Margaret T. Bootz — 11 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

Ronna Burke — 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Peggy L. Barry — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Connilesha Hughes — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Ruth Kruse Adams — 2 p.m. at Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon

Kenneth Miner — 1 p.m. CDT at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Gregory

