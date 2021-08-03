 Skip to main content
Services for Aug. 4
Merlyn G. Fenner — 1 p.m. at the New Underwood Community Church

Arden 'Pete' Peterson — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Ellen J. Pfisterer — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Luanne I. Russell — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Margaret L. Starkey — 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

