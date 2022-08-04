 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Aug. 5

Norman Russell Allison, Sr. — 3:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Sylvester A. Belcher — 11 a.m. at Christ Church in Rapid City

Ronald Leonard Mills — 10 a.m. at Bible Fellowship Church in Rapid City

