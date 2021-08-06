 Skip to main content
Services for Aug. 7
Services for Aug. 7

Alvin W. Besmer — 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Rapid City

Gertrude 'Sue' Davis — 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Sturgis

Jacob B. French — 10 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City

Joyce Olson — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

