Services for Aug. 8

  Updated
Sydney O. "Syd" Iwan — 10 a.m. at Belvidere Community Church in Belvidere

Billie Bunn — 10 a.m. at Christ Church in Rapid City

Joyce Maxine Hartl — 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church in Sundance, Wyo.

Richard Lee Hughes, Jr. — 10 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

