Viola M. Burch — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer
Jerry H. Denekamp — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont
Darris J. Eagle Bull — 1 p.m. at Billy Mills Hall in Pine Ridge
Georgia A. Green — 10 a.m. at Crazy Horse School in Wanblee
Bernita G. Grohmann — 11 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche
Edna Gutierrez — 2 p.m. at the Allen CAP Office
Penelope A. Salway — 10 a.m. at the American Legion in Martin
William Watson — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
