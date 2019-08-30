{{featured_button_text}}

Katherine J. Craig — 1 p.m. at TREA in Rapid City

Virginia Guptill — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Cynthia S. Laughlin — 4 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

George M. Martin — 5:30 p.m. at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Doreen Olson — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Jane M. Rausch — 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hermosa

Rollie D. Schlenker — 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis

Daryl Spear — 11 a.m. CDT at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre

To plant a tree in memory of Services 30 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments