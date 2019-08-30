Katherine J. Craig — 1 p.m. at TREA in Rapid City
Virginia Guptill — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City
Cynthia S. Laughlin — 4 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
George M. Martin — 5:30 p.m. at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish
Doreen Olson — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Jane M. Rausch — 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hermosa
Rollie D. Schlenker — 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis
Daryl Spear — 11 a.m. CDT at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre
