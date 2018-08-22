Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Pamela A. Baumberger — 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Robert L. Benham — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Claudia D. Goldey — 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs

Merle E. Vig — 1 p.m. at Faith Community Center

Theodore E. White Eyes — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Martin

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Aug. 22
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments