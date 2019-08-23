{{featured_button_text}}

Frank W. Helper IV — 11 a.m. at Medicine Wheel Sundance Grounds in Porcupine

Francis M. Langan — 1 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Sandra L. Minkel — 10 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

