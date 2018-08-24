Clarence Foos — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Herbert 'Randy' Franks — 1 p.m. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip
William Greiner — 10:30 a.m. at Wall United Methodist Church
Henry Lowell Luken — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Beverly McClure — 10 a.m. at Highland Cemetery in Hot Springs
Frank M. Merchen — 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis
Terry L. Peterson — 10:30 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City
Eldon E. Swanhorst — 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish
George E. Waterson — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis
James M. Watters — 10 a.m. at Billy Mills Hall in Pine Ridge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.