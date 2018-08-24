Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Clarence Foos — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Herbert 'Randy' Franks — 1 p.m. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip

William Greiner — 10:30 a.m. at Wall United Methodist Church

Henry Lowell Luken — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Beverly McClure — 10 a.m. at Highland Cemetery in Hot Springs

Frank M. Merchen — 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis

Terry L. Peterson — 10:30 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Eldon E. Swanhorst — 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish

George E. Waterson — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

James M. Watters — 10 a.m. at Billy Mills Hall in Pine Ridge

the life of: Services for Aug. 24
