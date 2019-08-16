{{featured_button_text}}

Mildred 'Midge' Breen — 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Marilyn J. Reaser — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Elsie Fern Hunt — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Roger D. Jensen — 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Allen Oedekoven — 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis

Esther Zimmerman — 10 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Keystone

Janice Baldwin — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

