Charlotte M. Bierle — 10 a.m. at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church in Sturgis

Dale E. Boe — 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche

John Brewer — 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland

Norma Hopkins — 11 a.m. at Presbyterian Church in Kadoka

Ronald Lee Sr. — 10:30 a.m. at Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Leo Clark Moses — 2 p.m. at Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Holly R. Tail — 11 a.m. at Porcupine School

Celebrate
Services for Aug. 18
