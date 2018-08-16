Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Wallace Lyons — 10 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Morris Hallock — 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Michael L. Means — 1 p.m. at American Horse School in Allen

Elizabeth "Betty" Smeenk — 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Star of the Sea in Newell

the life of: Services for Aug. 16
