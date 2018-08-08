Josephine Burch — 10 a.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Chapel in Rapid City

Mildred Fuller — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Charles Walker — 10:30 a.m. at Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Aug. 8
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments