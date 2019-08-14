{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Flannery — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Deloris A. Freemole — 10:30 a.m. at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche

Pat K. Keefe — 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Virginia Meisel — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Verlin E. Richardt — 11 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rapid City

To plant a tree in memory of Services 14 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments