{{featured_button_text}}

Phillip Amiotte — 10:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Danny J. Craig — 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Allan L. Dewald — 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Estella B. Eilers — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Mark A. Lewis — 11 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

James A. Mack — 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Rapid City

To plant a tree in memory of Services 13 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments