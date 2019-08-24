{{featured_button_text}}

Fred Afraid of Bear — 4 p.m. at Afraid of Bear residence in Slim Buttes

Margaret Catches — 10 a.m. at Wakpamni CAP Office in Pine Ridge

Gerald 'Jerry' Gill — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Ralph C. Hoggatt — 10 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead

Helen LeGare — 2 p.m. at Parkview Evangelical Free Church in Rapid City

Florence E. Swesey — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

