{{featured_button_text}}

Charles Bad Milk — 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church Hall in Manderson

Karen L. Haaland — 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kathleen L. Oviatt — 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Hazel V. Stadel — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

To plant a tree in memory of Services 21 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments