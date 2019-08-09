{{featured_button_text}}

Brian R. Dump — 6 p.m. at Eagle Club in Rapid City

Mansour L. Karim — 2 p.m. CDT at Drifter's Event Center in Fort Pierre

Allan J. Maltby — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Travis L. Mousseau — 10 a.m. at Billy Mills Hall in Pine Ridge

