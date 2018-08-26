Joy Dawkins — 1 p.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City
John D. Flaschberger — 11 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues in Rapid City
Emanuel Gimbel — 11 a.m. at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Rapid City
Michael L. Hernandez — 10 a.m. at Rockyford School Gym
Larry W. Hinzman — 1 p.m. at Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Home in Custer
Brian M. Jeffries — 9 a.m. at Wakpamni CAP Office near Pine Ridge
Robert R. Phillip — 2 p.m. at Battle River Masonic Lodge 92 in Hermosa
Frieda 'Rosie' Smith — 11 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche
