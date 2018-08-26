Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Joy Dawkins — 1 p.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

John D. Flaschberger — 11 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues in Rapid City

Emanuel Gimbel — 11 a.m. at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Rapid City

Michael L. Hernandez — 10 a.m. at Rockyford School Gym

Larry W. Hinzman — 1 p.m. at Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Home in Custer

Brian M. Jeffries — 9 a.m. at Wakpamni CAP Office near Pine Ridge

Robert R. Phillip — 2 p.m. at Battle River Masonic Lodge 92 in Hermosa

Frieda 'Rosie' Smith — 11 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Aug. 25
