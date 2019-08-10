Gene Brown — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Dolores I. Lefler — 2 p.m. at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church in Rapid City
Marjorie Lytle — 10 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Custer
Oleńka M. McDowall — 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Spearfish
Rudolph 'Rudy' Miller — 10 a.m. at Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City
John Williams — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
