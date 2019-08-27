{{featured_button_text}}

Carletta E. Anderson — 10 a.m. at Prairie View United Methodist Church in Smithwick

Larry Kientz — 1 p.m. at The Foundry in Rapid City

Amy D. Michaels — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

