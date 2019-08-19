{{featured_button_text}}

Elmer I. Alan — 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Richard E. Conley — 9 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Marvin Iron Horse — 2 p.m. at Joyner Hall in Pine Ridge

Frances A. Palmer — 10:30 a.m. at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Mary Shea — 11 a.m. CDT at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner

Wanna Young — 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

