Helen Barber — 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Kadoka

Bernard 'Bernie' Beer — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Helen Bjordahl — 11 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Tillie Hanes — 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche

Ramona A. Leibel — 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Carla Peterson — 11 a.m. at Carter County High School Gymnasium in Ekalaka, Mont.

the life of: Services for Aug. 17
