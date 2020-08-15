You have permission to edit this article.
Services for August 17
Services for August 17

Daniel Hollow Horn — 2 p.m. at Messiah Episcopal Church in Wounded Knee

Richard Meyer — 10:30 a.m. at Foothills Community Church in Sturgis

Donald R. Thorson — 11 a.m. at New Underwood Cemetery

