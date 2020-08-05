You have permission to edit this article.
Services for August 5
Services for August 5

Leo M. Kalvels — 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Oral

Douglas E. Nelson — noon Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont

Paul L. Speed — 10 a.m. at Central Meade County Community Center in Union Center 

