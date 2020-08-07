You have permission to edit this article.
Services for August 7
Services for August 7

Ivan Schilling — 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland 

E. Dean Snyder — 4 p.m. at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis 

Rhonda Dee Thybo — 3 p.m. at Branding Iron Steakhouse in Belle Fourche

