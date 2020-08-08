You have permission to edit this article.
Services for August 8
Services for August 8

Maureen Dymock — 9 a.m. at Rimrock Evangelical Church in Rapid City

Jenna Lynn 'Bird' Ham — 1 p.m. at Open Bible Church of Rapid City

Richard Hauk — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Wall

Paul D. Schild — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

