Services for Dec. 1

Richard "Rick" Allen Burns — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lead

Robert Eugene Fey — 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Robert "Bob" Furrow — 9:30 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Chapel in Spearfish

Richard Wayne Wiggin — 3 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City

