Services for Dec. 10

Josh Ryan Britton — 2:30-5 p.m. at I-Bar in Whitewood

Gerald E. Bunney — 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche

Lila Catherine Deneke — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Raymond Kester — 2-5 p.m. at Custer VFW in Custer

Lawrence Van Boening — 10 a.m. at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church in Rapid City

