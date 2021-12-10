Services for Dec. 11

Bernice Virginia Capp — 10 a.m. at Saint James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche

Bonnie Enders — 10 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kadoka

Carol Ann (Kelly) Furiga — 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Sande McPherson — 1 p.m. Hill City Cemetery in Hill City

Joseph W. Morin — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Eunice Rahe — 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Algona, Iowa

Jenny Trigg — 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis