Services for Dec. 13

Donald L. Garcia — 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City
Viola Freda Hettick — 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Frances (Fran) Kennedy-Matysek — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
LeRoy Ligtenberg — 11 a.m. at First Reformed Church in Mitchell
Edna McDaniel — 10 a.m. at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls
Lawrence J. (Larry) Seitz, Sr. — 10 a.m. at Saint Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City
Col. Josiah A. Wallace Jr. — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City
