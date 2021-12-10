Services for Dec. 13

Donald L. Garcia — 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City

Viola Freda Hettick — 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Frances (Fran) Kennedy-Matysek — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

LeRoy Ligtenberg — 11 a.m. at First Reformed Church in Mitchell

Edna McDaniel — 10 a.m. at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls

Lawrence J. (Larry) Seitz, Sr. — 10 a.m. at Saint Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

Col. Josiah A. Wallace Jr. — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City