 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Dec. 15

  • 0

Linda Lee Burge — 1:30 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

June Guthrie — 11 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Murdo

Irene H. Spracklin — 10:30 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News