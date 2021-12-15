 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Dec. 16

  • 0

Bonnie L. (Miles) Deibert — 8:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish

Carol Jane Doyle — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Corwyn L. Werner — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News