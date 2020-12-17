 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Dec. 18
0 entries

Services for Dec. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jack R. Barker — 10 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Charles P. Hylland — 10 a.m. at Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Robert H. Radke — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Evelyn J. Solano — 5 pm. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News