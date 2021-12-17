 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Dec. 18

  • 0

Jane Beverly Marsh — 12:30 p.m. at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche

Robert David Quick — 2 p.m. at Weston County Senior Services in Newcastle, Wyo.

Trey Dilan Scott — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Perry Strombeck — 2 p.m. at Keystone United Church of Christ in Keystone

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News