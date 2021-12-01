 Skip to main content
Services for Dec. 2

Kaye (Cafferty Kinney) Allison — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Angie Daly Blanusa — 7 p.m. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip

Sara Ganje — 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte

Myrna Gottsleben — 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip

Donald W. Sealock — 2 p.m. at Osborne Funeral Home in Williamsport, Md.

Dixie S. Wendt — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

