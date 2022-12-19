 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Dec. 20

Delores Volmer — 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Presho

Donovan "Donny" Lee Walters — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Paulette Marie (Price) Williams — noon at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

