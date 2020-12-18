 Skip to main content
Services for Dec. 20
Services for Dec. 20

Kay I. Buhler — 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City, with livestreaming available

Roger W. Hines — 1 p.m. at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church in Sturgis

Thelma Sandgren — 4 p.m. at Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Bison

