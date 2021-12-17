Services for Dec. 20

Doug Anderson — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Lillian May Denker — 11 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Jason Robert Fischer — 3 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Ruth M. Neuhauser — 10 a.m. at Deep Creek Lutheran Church in Midland

Ruth Elaine (Nielson) Perry — 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Spearfish

John Robert Reuter — 11:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Virginia 'Ginger' Wintemute — 2-4 p.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City