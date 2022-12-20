 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Dec. 21

  • 0

Leon E. Carpenter — 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hermosa

Harriet Foertsch — 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery in Sturgis

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News